Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 46,071 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of American Campus Communities worth $119,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 162.13 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

