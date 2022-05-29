Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,308 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.81. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.