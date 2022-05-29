BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,177 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HAS stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.72 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 104.09%.
HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.
In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
