American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $192.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.44. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.