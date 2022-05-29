Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $43.71 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

