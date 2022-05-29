American International Group Inc. Sells 6,258 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Unum Group worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after acquiring an additional 244,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

