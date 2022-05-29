Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Smartsheet worth $116,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $94,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.