Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Crane worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 908,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,943,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Crane stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally.

