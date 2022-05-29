Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 1,609 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $44,198,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $14,466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $10,952,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,969,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $4,426,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,735 shares of company stock worth $2,329,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.