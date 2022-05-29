American International Group Inc. Buys 89 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $183.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day moving average of $206.30. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.