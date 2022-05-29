Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,827 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

BC stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

