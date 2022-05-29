Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 513,432 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Starwood Property Trust worth $118,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STWD stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

