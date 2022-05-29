Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,135 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.