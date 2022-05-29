Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,804 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

In other Crocs news, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,303 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

