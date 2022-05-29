Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

