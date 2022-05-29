American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,032 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.94 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

