Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 310.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $106.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.