Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,831 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13,534.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 305,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 303,162 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after buying an additional 239,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,303,000 after buying an additional 237,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,865,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $14.72 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $104,425. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.