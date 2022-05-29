Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,055 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 23.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 118.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 72.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

