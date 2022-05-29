Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 646 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingevity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Ingevity stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

