Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $31,235,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Concentrix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 17.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 25,000 shares valued at $4,155,200. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $136.74 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average of $175.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

