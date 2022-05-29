Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Terex by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after buying an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Terex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,781,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

