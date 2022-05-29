Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,350 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Man Group plc increased its position in CVB Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 29,641 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CVB Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.38. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

