Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 375,900 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after buying an additional 286,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 589,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKTR. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

