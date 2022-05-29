Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,620 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of TechTarget worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in TechTarget by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 239,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

TechTarget stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

