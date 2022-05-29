Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.90. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

