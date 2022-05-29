Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPC stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

