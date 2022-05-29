Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.59 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of ABM Industries worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $48.77 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

