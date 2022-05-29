Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE UNFI opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.