Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,301 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $691.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.