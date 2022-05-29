Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.
PCRX stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16.
In other news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,557 shares of company stock worth $4,955,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
