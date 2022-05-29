Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 25.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.