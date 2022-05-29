Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 920 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of SPX worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $50.62 on Friday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.