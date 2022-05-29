Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Trimble stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

