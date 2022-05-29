Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $69.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

