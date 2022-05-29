Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Equinox Gold worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 414,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after buying an additional 55,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Equinox Gold by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

EQX opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

