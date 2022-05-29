Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Plexus worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 717,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,535. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

