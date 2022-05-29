Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after buying an additional 4,396,437 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,626,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,888 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,697,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

