People s United Financial Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Acuity Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $158.47 and a one year high of $224.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day moving average is $190.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

