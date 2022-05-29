Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Shake Shack worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $13,249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,456,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shake Shack by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $111.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

