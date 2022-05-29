People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,095.33.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,055.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,041.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,979.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

