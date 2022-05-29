People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,612 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

