Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,986. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

DAL opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

