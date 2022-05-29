People s United Financial Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

TPX stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

