People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AECOM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

