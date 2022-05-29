People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,321 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.06 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

