Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.