People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.66 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

