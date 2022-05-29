Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Integer worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Integer stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

