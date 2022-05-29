Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 410 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,011 shares of company stock valued at $602,404. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $151.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $131.13 and a one year high of $230.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.20.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

